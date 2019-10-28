Japanese LCC Peach Aviation has established an aircraft and crew base at Tokyo Narita Airport, as the carrier reorganizes its operations as a result of its merger with Vanilla Air.

Peach will also base pilots and cabin crews at the airport, with an operations support center opening Nov. 1. The carrier said these moves will help expand its network from Narita.

Peach, a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways, has its main hub at Osaka Kansai Airport. However, it has gradually added Narita services in recent years, and has merged with Vanilla Air, which is based at Narita.

Most of Vanilla’s Narita routes have effectively been transferred to Peach as part of the merger, and Vanilla has ceased operations under its own brand. Peach took over two more Vanilla routes—from Narita to Kaohsiung and Taipei in Taiwan—on Oct. 27, the start of its winter season.

Peach has shifted its Narita operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3. From this week it will have five domestic and two international routes from Narita, with another domestic flight—to Ishigaki—scheduled to launch Dec. 26.

Narita will be added to the airline’s other aircraft bases in Osaka Kansai; New Chitose Airport near Sapporo, Sendai; and Okinawa’s Naha Airport.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com