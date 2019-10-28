UK LCC easyJet has added its Worldwide by easyJet connecting service to Paris Orly Airport, enabling passengers to use its self-connect desk to connect with long-haul partners Corsair and all-business class La Compagnie at the French capital’s second airport.

EasyJet launched its Worldwide connecting service in 2017, enabling passengers to buy other airlines’ flights on the easyJet website and connect to other airlines’ long-haul services.

EasyJet said it is the first global airline connections service by a European low-fares airline, with the connectivity model historically offered by legacy airlines through interline and codeshare agreements replaced by self-connect and sales partnerships via a digital virtual hub.

The LCC teamed up with Norwegian Air Shuttle and WestJet initially before broadening Worldwide out to other long-haul airlines including Emirates, UK long-haul carrier Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

