Philippine Airlines (PAL) is postponing the launch of its planned Manila-New Delhi route because political tensions between India and Pakistan have reduced demand.

PAL said it was forced to take the step “as news of the India-Pakistan border tensions has prompted many travelers to cancel bookings and defer their travel plans.” The route, scheduled to launch in April, will be suspended “until further notice,” the airline said.

Passengers can request a refund or reroute to another destination, PAL said.

PAL was set to launch the route with four weekly services, using its new Airbus A321neos. The airline operated the route with A320s from 2011 to 2013, but flights included stopovers in Bangkok because of the aircraft’s range limitations.

The A321neos will fly nonstop and are a more suitable size for the market, the airline said.

The New Delhi route was one of three new international services announced by PAL in January, including routes to Vietnam and Cambodia. The airline aims to ramp up Asian services so it can connect more traffic from North America to the Asia-Pacific region.

