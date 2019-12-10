Oman Air aims to expand to the US for the first time via a new codeshare agreement with Air Italy.

The US link would be the second stage of the codeshare and is subject to government approvals. If it goes ahead, it will see the Arab flag carrier adding its code to Air Italy’s flights from Milan Malpensa to New York JFK and Miami.

Oman Air CEO Abdulaziz Al Raisi described the codeshare as a “significant development” for the Gulf carrier.

Air Italy’s services to the US have attracted criticism from American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which have accused the carrier of being unfairly subsidized by Qatar Airways, which has a 49% stake in the Sardinia-based airline.

The initial stage of the agreement will see Air Italy place its codes on Oman Air’s flights between Milan Malpensa and Muscat, while Oman Air will add its codes to Air Italy’s domestic services between Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino, Naples, Cagliari, Palermo, Catania and Lamezia Terme. The initial part of the agreement is effective immediately.

“I am … sure that this phase of the partnership with Oman Air is only the first step and we will continue to look to implement more travel opportunities for the customers of both airlines as and when the opportunities arise, including on our flights to the United States,” Air Italy COO Rossen Dimitrov said.

“This partnership with Air Italy is also a significant development for our airline,” Al Raisi said. “It marks Oman Air’s foray into North America with these codeshares offering Oman Air customers access on Air Italy flights to New York and Miami, via their Milan hub airport … We look forward to expanding our global coverage in the months ahead.”

