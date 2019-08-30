Channel Islands property fund NR Investments has agreed to acquire a 95% of the concession at Moldova’s primary airport, Chisinau International, from current operator Avia Invest.

Chisinau International Airport is the largest and sole international airport in Moldova, with 38 destinations—including Dublin, Istanbul, London, Moscow and Paris—served by 16 full-service airlines and LCCs.

The airport has been run by Avia Invest under a six-year private-public partnership since November 2013.

However, on Aug. 19, Avia Invest announced that 95% of the airport concession has been sold to NR Investments, which is owned by British-born financier Nat Rothschild, a member of the Rothschild banking family.

Under Avia Invest’s ownership, the airport has been through a three-stage investment program, including a new passenger terminal, runway and apron modernization.

In 2018, the airport handled 2.8 million passengers, marking a 14.8% increase since 2010. This year, passenger numbers are expected to exceed 3 million.

NR Investments already has experience of Central European infrastructure investments, including a yacht marina, a film complex and real-estate development.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com