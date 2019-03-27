Norwegian Air Shuttle has temporarily halted ticket sales for routes normally serviced by the Boeing 737 MAX to ensure the LCC can “meet customer expectations” in its latest update since the aircraft type’s grounding by aviation authorities around the world.

Norwegian, which has a fleet of 18 MAXs, has been rerouting, rebooking or refunding passengers, as well as combining flights and reallocating aircraft within its network, to cope with the capacity shortfall.

In a March 25 update on its Ireland-US operations and the new flight from Dublin Airport to Hamilton, Toronto, Norwegian said it would temporarily operate additional services from Dublin using a 737-800 from March 31.

“The ETOPS-certified 737-800, which enables the aircraft to fly an efficient direct-routing, will operate the Dublin to Hamilton route, four times per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will also be used on flights between Dublin and Providence on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” Norwegian said.

Customers booked to fly between and Providence and Cork will also be transferred to the 737-800 Dublin-Providence flights, while Shannon-New York Stewart and Providence customers will travel by 787-9 from Dublin, with bus transfers arranged in both cases.

The airline had previously said it was temporarily deploying a 787-9 to operate daily flights between Dublin and New York Stewart, combining Dublin to New York and Providence flights with a bus transfer service.

“The airline is actively working on more permanent measures to operate normal services from April 11 that will minimize inconvenience for customers and will provide updates to customers in due course,” Norwegian said in the statement, which followed the an earlier announcement that the carrier was delaying the potential sale of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft, planning to use available 787 capacity on high-volume routes to add flexibility, and preparing to wet-lease capacity to make up the shortfall created by the groundings.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk