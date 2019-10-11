Norwegian Air Shuttle will boost frequencies to some US destinations from London next summer in response to demand, but will reduce frequencies to Buenos Aires, Miami, Orlando and Rio de Janeiro.

The low-cost, long-haul carrier—whose rapid expansion strategy has put it under financial pressure—said it would operate a daily service from London Gatwick to San Francisco, up from 5X-weekly; London Gatwick to Tampa 3X-weekly, up from twice-weekly; and London Gatwick to Austin and Denver 4X-weekly up from 3X-weekly.

Norwegian said the changes take effect March 29, 2020 and will run throughout the summer schedule, adding an extra 75,000 seats on these routes.

As part of long-haul network adjustments, the airline said it would cut frequencies from the same date on routes between Gatwick and Buenos Aires and Orlando, which will operate 5X-weekly; Gatwick and Miami will be cut to 6X-weekly; and Gatwick to Rio de Janeiro to 3X-weekly.

In summer 2019, the airline operated daily Buenos Aires, Miami and Orlando service from Gatwick, and Rio de Janeiro 4X-weekly.

Norwegian SVP-commercial Matthew Wood said: “In line with our business strategy of moving from growth to profitability, we are ensuring that we concentrate on key routes across our network where we see strong demand. These frequency adjustments ensure that our customers can have more choice when choosing their flights to the US at fares that remain affordable to all.”

The carrier said in August it would drop transatlantic flights from Ireland.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk