Norwegian Boeing 787-9
Norwegian Air Shuttle is ending flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the US and Thailand as part of a broader shake-up of its network to improve profitability. The airline said US routes from Oslo would continue while long-haul routes from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the US and Thailand would stop operating. The long-haul LCC is under financial pressure related to its former strategy of rapid fleet and network expansion. A new strategy prioritizes profitability over growth. ...
