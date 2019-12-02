Low-cost, long-haul carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said it has been given three takeoff and three landing slots at London’s Heathrow Airport for the summer 2020 season, but did not say what routes the slots could be used for.

“Norwegian can confirm that the airline has been granted six slots, three takeoff and three landing, at London Heathrow,” a carrier spokesperson said.

Norwegian has been adjusting its route network as part of a major drive to focus on profitability rather than growth after its former rapid expansion strategy led to financial difficulties.

Norwegian said Nov. 12 it was adding new seasonal routes from US destinations to Paris and Rome. That followed an announcement in October that it would boost frequencies to some US destinations from London next summer in response to demand, but would reduce flights to Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, and Miami and Orlando, Florida.

In the most recently announced part of its network shake-up, Norwegian said Nov. 27 it would stop flying from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the US and Thailand next year, after it found that demand for long-haul routes to and from Scandinavian cities could not compete with bigger cities such as London, Paris and Rome.

The airline said US routes from Oslo would continue while long-haul routes from Copenhagen and Stockholm to the US and Thailand would stop operating.

“Scandinavia is not large enough to maintain intercontinental flights from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo,” the company said, adding that it is evaluating routes from Oslo to Bangkok and Krabi, Thailand for winter 2020.

Norwegian added Dec. 2 in relation to the Heathrow slots: “We have a strong track record of disrupting incumbent carriers and alliances by offering low fares and award-winning service on specific routes and destinations that were previously operated as monopolies. We continuously adjust our network in response to demand and we will announce any further changes as and when it is appropriate to do so.”

Norwegian also announced earlier in the month that Jacob Schram would be taking over as its new CEO from January 2020 after Bjorn Kjos stepped down in July.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk