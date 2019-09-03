Japanese aviation authorities have revealed how many of the new slots at Tokyo Haneda Airport will be allocated to various international markets, although for the most part specific routes are yet to be announced. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MLIT) allowed 50 new daily slots at Haneda, after reaching agreement with various stakeholders regarding airspace changes over metropolitan Tokyo. The new international slots will be available for use in spring 2020, with half ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"New Tokyo Haneda international slots available in spring 2020" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.