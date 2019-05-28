As Sweden’s airline industry grapples with the new phenomenon of “flight shame,” which has seen some travelers starting to shun air travel because of environmental concerns, a new airport is scheduled to open in the country in December.

Scandinavian Mountains Airport is located on the Swedish side of the Sweden-Norway border amid a cluster of four major ski resorts. The privately-owned airport lists almost 40 local businesses and tourism-related companies as shareholders.

With environmental factors bulking large in Swedish politics and society, the new airport will strongly focus on reduction of carbon emissions, with the widespread use of electric vehicles one method of achieving this.

The new airport has a 2,500 m runway, is equipped with a CAT III instrument landing system and will have four gates.

Located in a relatively remote region, on the site of a former airfield known as Sälen, the airport is aimed squarely at the tourism trade, which is of huge significance to the local area. Winter sports give way over the summer months to other leisure pursuits such as mountain biking.

The new airport has been brought about with the aim of creating accessibility to a region that currently has no air services. It is also seen as an employment-creation scheme that will attract other companies to the area and even as a factor in increasing the local long-term population.

During the airport’s construction all earthworks on the site are being used elsewhere in the airport precinct. LED lighting will be installed across the entire airport and thermal heating will be used for the terminal and maintenance buildings.

Once in operation, airport charges will be applied to airlines relative to the type of aircraft. More modern aircraft that are quieter and more fuel efficient will pay lower charges than older types.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com