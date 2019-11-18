A new Russian airport being developed in the Western Siberian city of Tobolsk is planned to open in 2020 and begin accepting scheduled flights in 2021.

The airport’s main investor, the SIBUR petrochemicals company, has selected the Airports of Regions holding company as a consultant for the runway launch stage.

Airports of Regions, which announced its cooperation with SIBUR in mid-November, will hire and train staff, provide legal and organizational support for the registration and launch of the runway, and develop procedures for runway infrastructure in the winter.

SIBUR said it selected Airports of Regions because the company manages not only airports serving large cities, but also smaller ones, such as Novy Urengoy and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

The Tobolsk runway, with a length of 2,400 m (7,874 ft.) and a width of 45 m, will be able to accept narrowbodies like the Airbus A320, Boeing 737 and Tupolev Tu-204. Airport ownership will be transferred to the state after project completion.

The investor plans to build the terminal in 2020, with its size and capacity to be determined, a SIBUR spokesperson told ATW.

Tobolsk is the second largest city in the Tyumen region, with a population of 100,000. Its local airport was closed, and the nearest airport is in Tyumen, 270 km (168 mi.) away.

Airports of Regions, a Renova Group subsidiary, also operates Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport, Kurumoch International in Samara, Strigino International in Nizhny Novgorod and Rostov-on-Don’s Platov Airport.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com