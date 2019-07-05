FAA has announced plans to award $495 million in airport infrastructure grants to hundreds of US airports, the second tranche of the total $3.18 billion in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding appropriated by Congress for FY2019. The first allotment of $840 million was awarded June 5. The $495 tranche consists of a total of 358 grants to 327 airports in 46 states and several island territories in the Pacific. Projects selected include runway reconstruction and ...