Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) opened a third runway Sept. 19, which will nearly double the number of possible takeoffs and landings from 55 to 90. The runway—3,200 m (10,500 ft.) long and 60 m wide—gained an ICAO ranking of 4F and 4E for length and corresponding width. SVO said in a statement the airport is now able to “accommodate the landing of all types of aircraft and takeoffs of 80% of both Russian and foreign aircraft [takeoff weight restrictions ...
