More Chinese airlines are applying for more service rights to Paris from Beijing, raising the total of recent proposals to 31 weekly flights.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) must now decide how much additional capacity to allow on the route and which airlines will be allowed to provide it.

The latest applications are from privately owned Juneyao Airlines, seeking permission for seven flights a week beginning in January 2020, and HNA Group’s Capital Airlines, which wants three weekly flights beginning two months later.

Both carriers propose to use Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is scheduled to open Sept. 30, as do China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines, which each has an application pending for seven flights a week. Air China, meanwhile, seeks permission to increase its Beijing-Paris frequency to 21 from 14 weekly flights, using the current airport, Beijing Capital International. All this proposed capacity would be added in the next 12 months.

CAAC began last year to consider airlines’ performance in assessing whether to permit them to add capacity. Factors in this points system include timeliness of operations, customer satisfaction and use of formerly assigned service rights.

The proposed additional 31 weekly flights would more than double the current service frequency of 28—half run by Air France and half by Air China.

Airlines are also applying for rights for 31 additional flights a week between Shanghai and London. These are part of a surge of proposals for services from various Chinese cities to Europe, in which Paris and London are dominating as destinations.

The airlines fear that CAAC will permit too many of them to add capacity on any one route. If it does, each will be reluctant to back out, because the agency’s points system punishes those that do not use rights they have asked for.

Still, the carriers have ways of handling such a situation, especially since CAAC generally lets them swap service rights. One senior manager suggests that if, for example, China Southern and China Eastern each get rights to daily flights from Daxing International to London and Paris, one of those carriers could take over the London rights of the other, handing over its Paris rights in return. Capacity might still be too great, but at least the competition would be lessened.

Juneyao has not yet begun flying intercontinentally. Its first such service will be between Shanghai and Helsinki, beginning in June.

The low, 3X-weekly Paris frequency requested by Capital Airlines is presumably matched to traffic the carrier expects to draw from package tourism.

Bradley Perrett/Aviation Week bradley.perrett@aviationweek.co.uk

Research by Ryan Wang