Italy’s Milan Linate Airport will temporarily close from July 27 to Oct. 27 for runway maintenance, airport operator SEA Group said.

SEA manages Milan’s airports Linate and Malpensa.

In addition to runway repairs, the Linate refurbishment projects will include redesigning the terminal façade and reconstructing baggage claim and arrival areas.

Around 30,000 flights will be transferred to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Bergamo Orio (BGY) during the three-month period.

Linate, which is close to the city of Milan, is mainly served by legacy carriers and Italy’s flag carrier Alitalia, as well as UK-based LCC easyJet.

In this year’s first half, the airport system handled 16.8 million passengers, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2018. Linate handled 4.3 million passengers, down 3.9% year-on-year, as a result of the restructuring of Alitalia and Air Italy.

SEA VP-aviation business development Andrea Tucci said, “We are investing around €18 million ($20.2 million) to adapt Malpensa’s infrastructure and operating systems to welcome additional traffic from Linate.”

At MXP, check-in, Schengen gates and baggage sorting areas are being adapted to accommodate additional traffic; a taxiway is also being temporarily converted to an apron.

“MXP is going to host in its peak season a 30% increase in capacity that, once the flights return to Linate, can easily be replaced by new carriers and flights, thanks to the residual hub capacity in Milan that is not easy to find at many other European gateways,” Tucci said.

