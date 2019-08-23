Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) continues to stabilize a system disruption for the second day at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with its Total Airport Management System (TAMS).

The disruption, which began the night of Aug. 21, has resulted in at least 68 flight delays in both terminals.

It has affected the availability of the flight information display system, check-in counters, baggage handling systems (BHS) and the Wi-Fi system. By Aug. 23, the issues on the check-in counters and BHS were resolved.

MAHB said it has utilized all 38 remote bays at KLIA Main Terminal to cater to aircraft that are not able to proceed to the scheduled gates, as they are still being occupied. It has mobilized 1,000 ground staff to assist affected passengers and activated four more buses, as well as ground handling services, to ferry passengers to the remote bays from the terminal.

“We had also extended the operating hours at all our other airports nationwide last night in order to cater to the delayed departing flights from KLIA,” MAHB said in a statement.

KLIA is Malaysia’s largest airport; its two terminals handled 35.8 million passengers in the first seven months of 2019.

