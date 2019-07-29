A consortium led by Munich Airport International (MAI) was awarded a 35-year concession by the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport to operate and develop Sofia Airport.

SOF Connect consortium partners MAI and French investment firm Meridiam, jointly with Austria’s STRABAG Group construction company, offered a concession fee of €24.5 million ($27.6 million) annually, according to Bulgaria’s bTV channel.

The consortium plans to invest €608 million in airport development, including construction of a third terminal scheduled to be completed within 10 years.

Sofia Airport handled close to 7 million passengers in 2018.

