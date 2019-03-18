Infrastructure investor Macquarie has agreed to sell its 36% stake in Brussels Airport to a consortium of investors, made up of Netherlands-based pensions investor APG, Queensland Investment Corp. (QIC) and finance specialist Swiss Life.

Announcing the disposal March 15, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) said it was selling the 36% Brussels Airport stake because its two investing funds—MEIF1 and MEIF3—have reached the end of their 15-year investment term.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to complete by the end of 2019.

MIRA acquired its initial shareholding during Brussels Airport’s privatization in 2004. Since then, more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) has been invested in the airport and passenger numbers have risen by 60% to 25.7 million in 2018.

Beyond the Brussels Airport stake, MIRA has investments in airports serving Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton in the UK, as well as Cairns, the Gold Coast, Hobart, Longreach, Mackay, Mount Isa, Perth and Townsville in Australia.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com