Two investment funds held by infrastructure investor Macquarie have divested a 36% stake in Brussels Airport Co. (BAC) to a consortium formed by Dutch pension fund APG, Australian investor Queensland Investment Corp. (QIC) and insurance company Swiss Life.

Brussels Airport said the deal was officially completed Dec. 4, building on an agreement that was originally announced in March, with planned closure by year-end 2019.

The two Macquarie investing funds—MEIF1 and MEIF3—had reached the end of their 15-year investment term.

“On Dec. 4, the sale of the stake held by the two Macquarie investment funds in Brussels Airport to a consortium formed by APG, QIC and Swiss Life was finalized. This [past] Friday [Dec. 6], a fourth shareholder, Sky Holding Belgium Fund, managed by the investment company PMV, has joined the consortium,” Brussels Airport said.

PMV is a new indirect shareholder in Brussels Airport, with a minority shareholding in the APG, QIC and Swiss Life consortium. PMV is formed from group of five Belgian investors: Pension fund Metal, insurance company Patronale Life, pension fund manager “Pensioenfonds Bouw,” investment fund Epico and PMV.

“These two transactions do not bring about any changes in the shareholding or governance of Brussels Airport Co. Indeed, it will continue to be held by its two direct shareholders—the private company BAISA, which holds 75% of the shares, and the Federal Participation and Investment Company, which holds the remaining 25%,” Brussels Airport said.

Macquarie acquired its initial shareholding during Brussels Airport’s privatization in 2004 and has held shares in the airport for the past 15 years. Since then, more than €1 billion ($1.1 billion) has been invested in the airport and passenger numbers have risen by 60%.

