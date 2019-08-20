Lufthansa and its LCC subsidiary Eurowings plans to expand their leisure long-haul network from their Munich and Frankfurt hubs, starting from summer 2020.

The Lufthansa Group carriers will launch new North Atlantic services to Las Vegas (Nevada), Phoenix (Arizona), Anchorage (Alaska), Seattle (Washington), Orlando (Florida) and Detroit (Michigan).

In addition, Lufthansa will strengthen Munich hub’s Asia services with new services to Bangalore.

Lufthansa executive board member and CCO-network airlines Harry Hohmeister said, “Lufthansa Group is significantly increasing its commitment at the Munich hub and continuing its expansion to a hub for Asia with the addition of Bangalore. Demand in this area in particular is rising sharply.”

Commercial planning and responsibility of the new Eurowings long-haul flights has been transferred to and integrated with Lufthansa’s mainline unit.

Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks said Lufthansa is combining the strengths of both airlines and is positioning the group in the growing market for long-distance tourist travel.

From Munich, Lufthansa will launch following new Airbus A350-900 services:

5X-weekly Munich-Bangalore (India), from March 31;

5X-weekly Munich-Detroit (Michigan), from May 4; and

6X-weekly Munich-Seattle (Washington), as of June 1.

From Munich, Eurowings will operate Airbus A330s services; the aircraft will be wet-leased from the Turkish Airlines/Lufthansa JV SunExpress, to the following destinations:

2X-weekly Munich-Las Vegas (Nevada), from April 6; and

3X-weekly Munich-Orlando (Florida), from April 7.

From Lufthansa’s main hub Frankfurt, Eurowings will launch the following services:

5X-weekly Frankfurt-Phoenix (Arizona), from April 29; and

3X-weekly Frankfurt-Anchorage (Alaska), from June 1.

