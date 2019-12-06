LOT Polish Airlines CEO Rafał Milczarski believes the planned new Warsaw airport will be a climate-friendly global hub. The Polish government approved a plan to build a new central airport—Solidarity Transport Hub Poland—in 2017. The government allocated as much as PLN35 billion ($9.6 billion) for the project, which is expected to be operational by 2027. The new airport, which will likely be located in central Poland, between Warsaw and Lodz, will be capable of serving as many ...