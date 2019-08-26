London Southend Airport is steadily expanding its route network into central and eastern Europe, with LCCs Ryanair and Wizz Air both announcing services from the UK airport to Bucharest.

It is the first time Wizz Air has operated from Southend.

The two low-cost carriers announced their respective Bucharest routes within 24 hours of each other. Wizz said Aug. 22 that it would begin a 5X-weekly service to the Romanian capital from Nov. 22, while Ryanair said the following day it would operate a similar 5X-weekly service from the same month.

Both carriers also announced they would start new routes from Southend to the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius. Ryanair will operate on a 3X-weekly basis; Wizz, 2X-weekly.

Although London Southend restarted scheduled services in 2012 with UK LCC easyJet flights to Mediterranean holiday destinations, central and eastern European cities make up an increasingly significant section of the airport’s business, with secondary cities such as Cluj-Napoca (Romania), Košice (Slovakia) and Chişinău (Moldova) among recent names on the airport’s destination board.

The airport restarted passenger services after having been relegated to a maintenance and overhaul facility following a brief heyday in the late 1960s and 1970s, when it became well-known for the transport of cars and their drivers to France in specially converted freighters.

Since its reopening, the airport—situated some 40 miles east of London—has won the title of “London’s best airport” four times from the UK’s Consumers Association. The small airport handled 1.5 million passengers in 2018, and rapidly increasing flights from airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet mean it may hit 2.5 million this year.

The airport’s management said it is relaxed over the prospect of 5 million by 2023 and is preparing plans to increase capacity to as many as 10 million passengers further in the future.

Wizz also plans to start a 2X-weekly London Luton to Castellón (Spain) route from Dec. 9 and a daily London Luton to Vienna service from July 1, 2020.

