Two regional carriers, Scotland’s Loganair and Norway’s Widerøe, have signed an interline agreement.

The agreement allows Scotland-originating passengers to fly on Loganair services from Edinburgh to Bergen and Stavanger, with a one-stop connection to eight new Norwegian destinations. Passengers arriving in Bergen can connect via Widerøe to Alesund, Bodo, Floro, Kristiansund, Molde and Tromso, while those landing in Stavanger can connect to Kristiansand and Oslo Sandefjord-Torp, a secondary airport for the Norwegian capital.

Loganair passengers from Newcastle, northeast England, can fly direct to Stavanger then connect to Oslo Sandefjord-Torp and Kristiansand.

Prior to the arrangement, passengers needed two separate bookings and had no protection in case of delay. Customers can now make a single booking, with luggage checked through to their final destination.

The new agreement sees Loganair further increasing the reach of its international network. Traditionally, the Glasgow-based carrier’s operations have been largely confined to Scotland. However, since taking over several routes from now-defunct sister company flybmi earlier this year, the airline has been setting up a network of routes to western Europe.