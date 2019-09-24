Lithuanian wet-lease provider GetJet Airlines has entered the Canadian market with a contract to perform flights for leisure carrier Sunwing Airlines.

GetJet began flying on behalf of Toronto-based Sunwing Sept. 2 with an Airbus A319 under a short-term contract. The additional capacity was needed to help compensate for the grounding of Sunwing’s four Boeing 737 MAX 8s, GetJet said.

“Canada is a new strategic destination for us—until now we have mostly been operating in Europe,” GetJet CEO Darius Viltrakis said. “Entering the Canadian market has been a long-term goal for GetJet Airlines, and one for which we have been preparing carefully and thoroughly. This partnership will strengthen our position in the international market [as we] embark on further expansion in North America after this very promising beginning.”

Vilnius-based GetJet provides aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) and charter services with a fleet of 17 aircraft: three Airbus A319s, six A320s, an A330 and seven Boeing 737s.

