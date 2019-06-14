Irish LCC Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion is exploring a fifth base outside its German-speaking home market and is on track to operate at least 35 Airbus A320s by summer 2020. LaudaMotion CEO Andreas Gruber told ATW in an exclusive interview, “We [have received] massive feedback from airports that like to work with us, asking if LaudaMotion could start services from them. Our fifth base could be in the Baltics or Scandinavia, but we are also looking into Eastern Europe.” The ...