LATAM Cargo Group announced plans Aug. 22 to grow its networks in Colombia and Peru, boosting its position in two key South American markets for international trade.

The Santiago-based group will double its Colombia-US operations by adding 12 new weekly Bogota-Miami frequencies.

Import operations into Colombia will also grow as LATAM increases inbound Miami-Bogota freighter operations to 8X-weekly. The expansion in Colombia will occur “gradually” between September and December, the company said.

In September, LATAM will expand its Peru network by launching new 2X-weekly freighter service from Miami to Lima. In December, LATAM Airlines Peru will triple the cargo capacity on its Madrid-Lima passenger service by upgrading from the Boeing 767 to the 787-9.

To accommodate its cargo expansion, LATAM took delivery of two 767-300BCF aircraft. The first began service in July, and the second is expected to become operational by December. The company plans to finish 2019 with 11 freighters in its total cargo fleet.

“The expansion into Colombia and Peru is fully aligned with LATAM Cargo Group’s long-term network strategy. The new services to Bogota and Lima, and the expansion out of Colombia, will enable us to consolidate our network as the most comprehensive into South America,” LATAM Cargo CEO Andres Bianchi said in a statement.

LATAM has seen its cargo revenue decline in the first half of 2019, impacted by currency weakness and weaker demand in South America. The company said on its second-quarter (2Q) earnings call that import markets continued to show weakness, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, while export markets show signs of improvement, particularly in Chile.

The group’s lower cargo revenue—down 10.2% in the second quarter from the year-ago period—were also impacted by the sale of LATAM’s former Mexican cargo subsidiary MasAir in December 2018, which reduced 2Q cargo revenue by roughly $10 million year-over-year.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com