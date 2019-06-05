Nearly five years after it launched all-business class service between Paris and the New York area, French niche carrier La Compagnie is providing 25% of the business class capacity between the two cities and preparing to introduce its first Airbus A321neo on June 6.

La Compagnie EVP-sales & marketing Jean Charles Perino said the airline expects to turn a profit when it starts operating the A321neos, which offer a 30% advantage in fuel burn over the Boeing 757s that it now operates. “We’ve been improving from year to year. 2019 is very important,” he said.

Perino said last month, “We’ve been hurt, like any airline, by the fuel prices. It’s been increasing a little bit earlier this year. The introduction of the neo will help with the fuel prices.”

The first A321neo service will operate from Paris Orly International Airport on June 6 to Newark Liberty International Airport. La Compagnie plans to introduce the second of its two A321neos in September.

Perino says La Compagnie is “selling 57% of its tickets from New York, which is not bad for a French airline.”

The airline has adopted a strategy of cautious growth. “We want to be careful for the next step of development. This cautious growth is very important for us.”

The neos will have 76 lie-flat seats, two more than the Boeing 757s that have been flying the route, as well as unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi service and personal video screens.

One of the 757s will be retained for La Compagnie’s Newark-Nice service, which launched in May. “It’s going quite well,” Perino said. “There’s been a remarkable reaction from the New York market.” Eighty percent of the passengers who fly the route originate in the US.

Load factor for the Nice route in May was 70% with 75% expected for the season overall.

The 757 may be used for charter after the seasonal Nice route ends in the fall. Eventually, Perino said La Compagnie would like to become an all-A321neo airline.

Mike Lavitt, mlavitt@aviationweek.com