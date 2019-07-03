Seeing demand from the growing Chinese market, Korean Air has announced that it will launch Incheon-Nanjing, Hangzhou and Zhangjiajie in the remaining months of 2019.

The South Korea flag carrier said it has been granted traffic rights to these routes following successful Korea-China aviation talks in March.

Tensions between China and South Korea rose in 2014 because of the placement of US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system and its radar in Korea, resulting in Beijing cutting air rights for Korean carriers and stopping group tours to the Republic.

Korean Air will also increase weekly frequency to Beijing from 14X- to 18X- from October.

ATW understands that Korean Air has yet to decide on either the launch date or aircraft type for the Chinese cities.

In addition, to target holidaymakers, the SkyTeam member is also starting daily flights from Incheon to Clark International Airport in the Philippines from the end of October.

Competitors Asiana Airlines already flies 7X-weekly flights to Clark, along with LCCs Jeju Air and Jin Air.

However, the airline will suspend the Fiji’s Nadi route from October because of poor demand and growing deficit.

Korean Air currently flies 3X-weekly to Nadi (650 seats) and is the only connection between the two countries.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelgithvisuals.com