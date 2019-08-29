Korean Air is transitioning its economy check-in procedures to self-service options at South Korean airports, including the two Seoul hubs.

The carrier intends to convert all its economy class check-in counters at domestic airports to bag drop counters for passengers that check in using mobile, web or airport kiosk options. The changes will occur by Sept. 1.

Korean said the move will increase the efficiency of baggage check-in for self-service customers. For example, 70% of economy passengers at Seoul Incheon International Airport in August used self-check-in. “As a result, bag drop counters were crowded, causing passengers to wait in long lines during peak hours,” the airline said.

All of Korean’s economy check-in desks at Seoul’s Gimpo International Airport were converted to extra bag-drop counters by Aug. 13. This applies to Gimpo’s domestic and international terminals.

At Incheon’s Terminal 2, the transition will occur by Sept. 1. The carrier already has self-service kiosks and bag-drop lanes at Incheon, and now the remaining economy check-in counters will be converted to expand bag drop.

There will still be check-in counters for premium classes and for passengers requiring special assistance. Check-in counters will also remain for economy passengers flying to the US from Incheon.

Korean Air will have staff available to assist passengers at airport kiosks, and there will be help desks for an initial period to assist passengers who have problems checking in.

The airline intends to introduce a self-baggage tagging system by the end of 2019. This will allow passengers to check bags and print tags from airport kiosks, then leave their bags at the bag drop counter. This is expected to reduce check-in time by at least 30%, Korean said.

