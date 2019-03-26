Korean Air has made changes to its 2019 summer schedule, adding two new routes and adjusting other services.

Strengthening its joint venture with Delta Air Lines, the South Korean flag carrier will launch a direct flight from Seoul to Boston on April 12, using Boeing 787-9s.

The airline will also expand its broad Japanese network with the addition of a flight to the tourist destination of Asahikawa, in the center of Hokkaido. Korean will use 737-900ERs for the route, which is scheduled to begin June 1 with five flights per week.

Korean’s summer schedule season runs from March 31 to Oct. 26.

The airline also plans to boost its route to Istanbul from four to five times per week, and will retime its Seattle flight to improve connections to Delta flights.

Korean Air will also delink flights to Zurich and Zagreb, Croatia. Those flights were combined during the winter season on a Seoul-Zagreb-Zurich routing, but will be separated again in the summer.

Korean will resume seasonal service to Russian destinations Irkutsk and St. Petersburg, on April 22 and 28 respectively. It does not operate those routes during the winter.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com