Kenya Airways plans to launch Nairobi-Beijing flights in 2020, an addition made possible by slots the SkyTeam alliance carrier says it will gain at the new Daxing International Airport.

CEO Sebastian Mikosz said Kenya Airways’ turnaround plan was progressing, with financial improvements seen in its 2018 results.

“Revenue has grown 8% while losses decreased by 18%, and we decided to continue investing in new routes such as nonstop flights to New York JFK. We changed the concept from an airline that had to fight for market share and we are seeing an upward trend,” he said.

Kenya Airways reported 2018 revenue of 114.45 billion KES ($1.1 billion), up from 106.17 billion a year earlier. Its pretax loss for the period narrowed to KES 7.59 billion, down from KES

9.44 billion, year-over-year.

Mikosz, who spoke to ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Seoul in early June, will step down from his position at the end of 2019, five month before the end of his three-year contract.

“I will continue my work in the next months to leave company in the best form and shape on my last day,” he said.

The former LOT Polish Airlines CEO joined Kenya Airways on June 1 2017.

The airline is 48% owned by the Kenyan government, while Air France-KLM has a 7.8% stake in the company.

