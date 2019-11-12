Juneyao Airlines plans to establish a base at Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is expected to bring service rights that could justify buying more Boeing 787-9s, the carrier’s chairperson said. New intercontinental opportunities at Juneyao’s home town, Shanghai, could also justify a further 787-9 order, Juneyao executive Wang Junjin said. The five 787-9s that entered service with the privately owned Chinese airline in October 2018 are already making money, he added. ...