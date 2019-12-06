Jetstar Group and Tigerair Taiwan have entered a “virtual” interline alliance, enabling customers to book flights on both LCCs through their respective websites.

The integrated system enables customers to select flights and purchase bundled and unbundled ancillary products. Connecting international travelers will be provided with seamless passenger and baggage transfers, the carriers said.

The capability is powered by flight search engine and technology company Dohop.

The Jetstar Group consists of flagship Jetstar Airways, Singapore-based Jetstar Asia, Jetstar Pacific in Vietnam and Jetstar Japan. All but Jetstar Airways have connections to Taipei, where Tigerair Taiwan is based. A fully owned subsidiary of China Airlines, Tigerair Taiwan serves 23 destinations, including 11 in Japan.

“For Jetstar’s customers in Japan, this partnership opens up new services to incredible destinations, such as Cebu, Kaohsiung and Macau, while Jetstar’s customers in South East Asia will enjoy more options when travelling to Japan and Korea,” Jetstar head of alliances and regional GM-Southeast Asia Clive Ashmore Butler said.

Similarly, the interline deal also opens new options for Tigerair Taiwan, such as Gold Coast, Melbourne and Phnom Penh

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com