Qantas subsidiary Jetstar plans to end regional turboprop services in New Zealand, although the LCC will continue flying trunk domestic jet routes in that country.

Jetstar CEO Gareth Evans revealed a proposal to withdraw from the turboprop routes after November. However, the Australian LCC said it would first hold talks with employees before announcing a final decision by the end of October.

Jetstar serves five regional routes in New Zealand with a fleet of five Bombardier Q300s, after beginning the service in December 2015. The airline said it will return the Q300s to the Qantas operations in Australia if the regional service is canceled as expected. Jetstar does not operate turboprops in Australia.

Evans stressed it is “business as usual for the rest of our New Zealand operation,” and said Jetstar remains “fully committed to our domestic jet services” there. Jetstar flies 270 domestic jet flights per week in New Zealand.

The announcement was not a surprise, as the Qantas Group said during an Aug. 22 earnings call that the turboprop flights were unprofitable, and “market conditions are being monitored closely” on the New Zealand regional routes.

While officially still a proposal, it appears unlikely Jetstar will change its mind regarding the withdrawal. “The New Zealand regional market is facing some headwinds, with softer demand and higher fuel costs and we don’t see the outlook changing any time soon,” Evans said. He revealed that Jetstar lost A$20 million ($13 million) on the turboprop routes in the last financial year.

Jetstar said “alternative employment options” would be available for all employees, mainly pilots and cabin crew, on the affected New Zealand services. They would be offered places in other Qantas Group businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

Air New Zealand said it would offer discounted fares to ticketed Jetstar customers affected by a Jetstar regional withdrawal. Air New Zealand also committed to not increase its lead-in fares on these routes until at least the end of 2020 and will examine whether it can add capacity on them. Air New Zealand operates more than 50 turboprops on regional routes.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com