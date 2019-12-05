JetBlue Airways is ready and willing to transfer one of its Mexico City slot pairs to United Airlines, as the New York-based carrier prepares to cease flying to the Mexican capital in January.

JetBlue announced Oct. 23 its decision to halt daily flights to Mexico City International Airport (MEX) to focus on more profitable operations elsewhere, pressured by a deteriorating competitive and demand environment in the region.

In a Nov. 22 filing with the US Department of Transportation (DOT), Chicago-based United urged DOT to award it one of JetBlue’s divested MEX slot pairs so it can operate a third daily frequency from San Francisco using a 128-seat Airbus A319.

JetBlue was awarded three MEX slot pairs in 2017 after the DOT forced Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico to divest a combined 24 slots as a condition for the two carriers to operate their cross-border joint venture. The DOT at the time insisted that only LCCs receive the divested slots to increase competition at slot-constrained Mexico City Airport.

On Nov. 27, JetBlue said in a letter to the DOT that while it still believes the decision to exclude legacy carriers from the MEX slot pairs was correct, it recognizes changing market conditions that caused JetBlue—along with Alaska Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines—to exit the Mexico City market warrant a “flexible approach ... to accommodate United’s modest request.”

“United’s request follows JetBlue and other US low-cost and new entrant carriers being afforded an opportunity to compete at MEX. Competitive conditions at a slot-controlled airport may change over time,” JetBlue said in a letter to Todd Homan, director of DOT’s Office of Aviation Analysis.

United said in its request that it “sees no successful path forward in obtaining such a slot other than from the available pool of divested slot pairs,” since Mexican authorities have continually rebuffed its attempts to date.

JetBlue, in turn, said United’s admission “demonstrates that there are limits to how much an airline, even one as large as United,” can procure slots at highly congested global hubs like MEX, adding it would “promptly transfer a remedy MEX slot pair to United should the Department approve the transfer.”

