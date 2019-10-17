Norwegian and New York-based JetBlue Airways have signed a letter of intent to form an interline agreement, enabling passengers to fly between Europe and the Americas at low cost and with a single booking.

The two companies will connect more than 60 US and nearly 40 Caribbean and Latin American destinations to Norwegian’s network through New York JFK, Boston Logan and Fort Lauderdale airports—from which Norwegian currently offers more than 20 nonstop routes to Europe. Under the proposed interline agreement, passengers will also be able to check in their luggage through to their final destination.

The partnership is planned to launch next summer, with customers able to book tickets early next year through both airlines’ websites and travel agents using the GDS booking system.

“JetBlue is the largest airline at several of our key gateways in the US … and this partnership will create a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic,” Norwegian’s acting CEO and CFO Geir Karlsen said in a statement.

By signing the letter of intent with JetBlue, Norwegian is betting the new agreement will inject new life into the company as it struggles with a host of challenges ranging from the ongoing Boeing 737 MAX grounding, 787 engine issues and financial difficulties linked to the carrier’s long-haul, low-cost business model.

JetBlue, meanwhile, has repeatedly expressed support for Norwegian’s attempts to break into the transatlantic market, despite “protectionist campaigns” waged by the largest US carriers that have targeted Norwegian as a “flag of convenience.”

“This new agreement with Norwegian seamlessly connects JetBlue’s robust network throughout the US, Caribbean and Latin America with the exciting European destinations on our new partner’s route map,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. “Norwegian shares our belief that customers benefit when we can bring competition and low fares to the transatlantic market currently dominated by joint ventures, legacy alliances and sky-high ticket prices.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com