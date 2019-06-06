JetBlue Airways will launch daily nonstop service between its New York JFK base and Guayaquil, Ecuador, beginning Dec. 5.

The new route, the longest in JetBlue’s network, is made possible by the airline’s first Airbus A321neo, scheduled to be delivered this year, the carrier said. JetBlue has 85 A321neos on order, including 13 longer-range variants.

“The extended flying capabilities of the A321neo opens up a host of new markets which JetBlue’s existing fleet could not serve with nonstop flights,” the airline said, adding that the neo’s Pratt & Whitney GTF engines “produce a smaller noise footprint and lower operating costs when compared with today’s engines.”

JetBlue began A320 service between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Guayaquil in February.

“Today, the existing New York-Guayaquil market suffers from high fares and limited service choices,” JetBlue director-route planning Andrea Lusso said. “Broadening our service in Guayaquil will also help us grow our network and will introduce yet another incredible destination for JetBlue customers in New York while also expanding JetBlue’s international footprint.”

