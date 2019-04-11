JetBlue Airways intends to launch multiple daily flights to London from its New York and Boston hubs, marking the New York-based carrier’s first foray into the crowded transatlantic market. The new routes, which the airline hopes to launch by 2021, will be served by Airbus A321LR single-aisle aircraft that will enable JetBlue to enter into long-haul markets not previously accessible with its single-aisle aircraft. The carrier plans to convert 13 aircraft from its ...