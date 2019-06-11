Japan Airlines (JAL) is embarking on a new phase of fleet renewal this year as it prepares to introduce Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s on domestic routes. The carrier is set to take delivery of its first A350-900 this week, with an operational debut scheduled for Sept. 1. This will be the first widebody delivery for JAL in the current fiscal year, which began April 1. The airline’s incoming A350-900s and A350-1000s are intended to begin the replacement of its Boeing 777 ...