Russia´s IrAero Airline is developing its network to Kazakhstan cities from Moscow Zhukovsky. The carrier will launch 3X-weekly Karaganda service, as well as 1X-weekly Kokshetau and Petropavlovsk flights. The services will start at the end of May and will be operated with Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft. In March, the Irkutsk region announced plans to acquire IrAero, which is based in the city airport, and to develop it together with Ramport Aero, which operates Zhukovsky ...