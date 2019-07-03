Garuda Indonesia low-cost subsidiary Citilink is considering long-haul flights to Frankfurt and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, after receiving new Airbus A330neos toward the last quarter of 2019.

The announcement also means the LCC will enter the competitive Southeast Asian low-cost, long-haul segment—joining AirAsia X, Philippine LCC Cebu Pacific and Singapore LCC Scoot.

Speaking to Indonesian media, Citilink CEO Juliandra Nurtjahjo said the two cities are potential long-haul destinations, which could launch as soon as October and December, respectively, once the first A330neos are handed over. It will also consider Vietnam and Australia after receiving approval from relevant regulators.

He added the airline chose Frankfurt as the third largest European hub and had consulted with parent airline Garuda Indonesia when picking the destinations.

Europe has been Garuda’s weakest portfolio with only Amsterdam and London as its only connection. However, to cut losses, the airline will suspend the London route from the fall and reduce Amsterdam frequencies from six to three. Garuda has maintained flights to the Netherlands and is a codeshare and SkyTeam alliance partner with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Citilink could also complement Garuda’s 6X-weekly flights to Jeddah, which is a popular destination for the world’s largest Muslim population country, especially during the annual Umrah and Hajj seasons.

Garuda ordered 14 A330neos in 2016, which seats 42 in premium economy and 323 in economy.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelgithvisuals.com