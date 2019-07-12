Indian airline Vistara is preparing to begin its expansion to international routes, with Singapore set to be its first destination outside India.

The airline announced it will launch a route from Delhi to Singapore on Aug. 6, and from Mumbai to Singapore Aug. 7. Both will be daily, using leased Boeing 737-800s that were previously operated by India’s Jet Airways before it ceased operations.

Singapore is a natural choice for Vistara’s first international flights, as Singapore Airlines owns 49% of the carrier. India’s Tata Sons Ltd. holds 51%. Vistara began operations as a full-service joint-venture airline in 2015.

Indian regulators in March granted Vistara permission to fly internationally. One of the requirements for an Indian carrier to operate overseas is to have 20 aircraft in its fleet. Vistara said it will soon add more international routes to its network.

The carrier currently serves 25 Indian domestic destinations, and several of these will have one-stop connections to Singapore via Mumbai or Delhi.

Vistara operates six former Jet Airways 737-800s. However, its fleet is based mainly on Airbus narrowbodies, with 13 A320s and 10 A320neos. The airline has another 37 A320neos and six A321neos on order, according to Aviation Week’s fleet database. All its fleet is leased.

The airline is also planning to add widebody aircraft, with orders for six Boeing 787-9s scheduled to arrive in 2020 and 2021. Vistara said it intends to launch long-haul international service with the 787s.

