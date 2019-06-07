Indian LCC IndiGo has become the latest in a series of carriers from the sub-continent to increase services to the Arabian Peninsula.

Gurgaon-based IndiGo, which operates a 200-plus strong fleet based largely on Airbus A320-family aircraft, has started daily flights between Delhi and Mumbai to Abu Dhabi.

The Gulf states are a major revenue-earner for countries on the Indian sub-continent, with several million workers employed in the Middle East. This creates a steady flow of traffic with workers starting or ending jobs or going to or from vacation between the two regions.

“This enhanced connectivity reflects the strong connection between the UAE and India in a variety of areas including commerce and tourism,” Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Bryan Thompson said.

“IndiGo is one of the busiest Indian airlines operating at Abu Dhabi International Airport to now four destinations—Cochin, Calicut, Delhi and Mumbai. With the two new routes, we look forward to continuing to facilitate the travel of Indian expats between their homeland and the UAE and attracting tourist traffic between the multiple destinations.”

IndiGo CCO William Boulter said, “Abu Dhabi being a major cultural and commercial center in UAE, is a critical market for strengthening our presence in the Middle East. We see great potential in expanding our connections to the UAE.”

IndiGo passengers traveling from Abu Dhabi International Airport can use the airport’s remote check-in locations at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and in the city center.

The LCC said it has become India’s largest carrier, with the suspension of services of Jet Airways and the faltering performance of national carrier Air India in the face of newer rivals such as LCC SpiceJet and Vistara.

