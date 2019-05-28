Plans to construct a new central airport in Poland took a step forward as IATA said it will establish a committee to consult with airlines that would use the new facility.

IATA is working with key stakeholders in Poland to establish an airport consultative committee (ACC) to facilitate contacts with the global airline community on the development of the new airport, to be located between Warsaw and Łódź and now known as Solidarity Transport Hub Poland (STH).

The ACC will serve as a forum in which to exchange ideas and improve decision-making. It will essentially act as an airline technical body to review strategic options, assess costs and benefits, and consider the operational impacts on airlines and passengers.

IATA will extend invitations for ACC membership to all passenger and cargo airlines, including non-IATA members, that have an interest in operating from STH. This will include current operators at Warsaw Chopin Airport as well as those that may wish to enter the Polish market when STH opens.

“It is impossible to plan the airport well without asking for the opinion of those who will use it,” said Mikołaj Wild, the Polish government’s senior official for STH. “We are consistently building a knowledge base that will help us prepare the master plan of the Solidarity Airport.”

The inaugural ACC meeting is scheduled for July 18 in Warsaw. Initial activities will include verifying that the conceptual assumptions of STH are aligned with the needs of airlines and whether improvements need to be made.

"We highly value the knowledge and experience of IATA experts, which is why we want to conduct the widest possible consultations with the airline industry,” STH board member for airport investment Dariusz Sawicki said.

The ACC will have two co-chairs—one from the airline community and the other from STH.

Senior IATA officials welcomed the development. “With European demand for travel set to grow by around 50% by 2037, it is vital that the right infrastructure be built now to be ready for this increase,” IATA regional VP-Europe Rafael Schvartzman said.

In April, STH met with many groups, including air traffic providers, airline representatives, tourism groups and express package companies, to present an outline of the project’s implementation, as well as aspects of the structure and scope of consultation.

By the end of May, it had received more than 400 comments and proposals concerning the infrastructure of the planned airport, from aircraft, passenger and baggage handling to cargo and technical support.

Later this year, STH will commission a master plan that will include air traffic forecasts, the scale of the planned infrastructure and a detailed business model.

