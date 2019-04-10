International Airlines Group’s (IAG) Vienna-based LCC Level opened a base at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport April 7, with services to London Luton, Rome Fiumicino and Vienna. All routes will be operated by Austria-registered Airbus A320/A321s.

Level will take over the majority of the current existing LCC Vueling routes from Amsterdam. This summer, additional Vueling-frequencies will be transferred to Level on routes to Barcelona and Fuerteventura (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal) and Milan-Malpensa. Both Vueling and Level are part of IAG.

Level will base three to four Airbus A320/321s at Amsterdam-Schiphol. The airline launched operations from Vienna on July 17, 2018. For the summer of 2019, Level plans to operate a fleet comprised of three A320s and four A321s.

Amsterdam Schiphol is now Level’s second short-haul base beside Vienna. The Level base in Vienna will continue to operate with three to four Airbus A320/321s.

Maintenance of the Amsterdam-based aircraft will take place in Vienna. Level also has Airbus A330-200s operating long-haul routes from Barcelona and Paris Orly.

IAG’s other carriers include British Airways, Spain’s Iberia and Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at