The month-long city protests in Hong Kong have reached Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), as approximately one thousand people have turned up at HKIA terminal 1 to protest the extradition bill and police violence.

The protesters staged a sit-in at the arrival hall, chanting slogans and handing out leaflets to arriving passengers.

In addition, the Cathay Pacific Flight Attendants Union announced on its Facebook site that it will participate in the sit-in. Currently, no Cathay Pacific flights are affected, and the carrier advised passengers to allow sufficient time to travel to the airport.

In response to ATW’s queries, the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AA) said the airport has deployed extra security and measures have been taken at the terminal to facilitate passengers and ensure smooth airport operations.

“The AA has activated the Airport Emergency Centre and has been working closely with its business partners to ensure normal airport operations. The AA hopes that participants of the assembly could respect the rights of other airport users while expressing their views and avoid affecting airport operations,” an Airport Authority Hong Kong spokesperson said.

Countries such as Canada, South Korea and Japan have issued travel advisories. The Singapore foreign ministry has also encouraged Singaporeans to stay away from the airport from 1 p.m. local time.

“Protests which are meant to be peaceful may still have the potential to turn violent with little or no notice,” it said.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com