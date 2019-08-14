Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has secured an injunction that will prevent pro-democracy protesters from “unlawfully and willfully obstructing” airport operations. HKIA on Aug. 14 reportedly opened and flights were beginning to return to normal. On Aug.13, the sit-in by thousands of protesters forced HKIA to suspend departure flights for the second straight day as demonstrators prevented departing passengers from entering the airside of HKIA. The injunction limits ...
