Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) handled 5.4 million passengers in October, a decline of 13% year-over-year (YOY), marking the third consecutive month of double-digit declines in numbers since the escalation of anti-government protests in the region.

Traffic from mainland China and Southeast Asia saw the sharpest declines.

Aircraft movements fell 6.1% YOY to 34,400 takeoffs and landings, likely because of capacity cuts by numerous airlines. Cargo also dropped 5.5% YOY.

HKIA continues to be a major transit hub for flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways. Transfer traffic increased 7%.

During the 10-month period from January-October, HKIA saw declines in passengers (2.2%), aircraft movements (0.6%) and cargo (7%).

According to the Hong Kong Immigration department, visitors during the popular Golden Week in the first week of October fell 30%, and the number of total mainland Chinese visitors also dropped by a record 55.5% YOY.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com