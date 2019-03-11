Russian cities will be the first intercontinental destinations that HNA Group subsidiary Capital Airlines will serve from Beijing’s new Daxing International Airport.

The airline plans to fly from Daxing to Moscow 5X-weekly and to St. Petersburg, Russia twice-weekly, from September, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The same airline also plans 3X-weekly Daxing-Cairo service. Shanghai’s Juneyao Airlines also plans to fly to Cairo from its home city, beginning in November. As a result, China’s two largest cities will each have Cairo services this year. No airline is currently flying directly between China and Egypt.

Capital Airlines’ plans to receive preliminary approvals from the CAAC, which are likely to be confirmed. The aircraft types to be used were not disclosed.

While Capital Airlines is moving to the new airport, HNA’s main carrier, Hainan Airlines, will stay at Beijing Capital International Airport.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com

Research by Ryan Wang